Girls Tennis: Woodbury tennis wins handily at Cretin-Derham

The Woodbury girls tennis team hopes to continue winning dominant matches like the one it played Thursday versus Cretin-Derham Hall.

The Royals defeated Cretin by a team score of 6-1. With six seniors in the lineup, head coach Brandon Heath said the Royals hope to continue putting pressure on other teams.

“Not only winning those matches, but winning them handily,” Heath said about how the Royals hope to win matches this year. “We’ve been pretty solid over the past couple of years, but even a lot of the matches we’ve won it’s like, ‘Oh, we have to go to a third set. Or they were close.”

Heath particularly liked what he saw in big wins from the Royals’ doubles teams on Thursday. At number one doubles, Mackenzie Schurhamer and Eleanor Kreibich won 6-0, 6-1. Jenica Monkman and Leah Stroebel won 6-0, 6-1 at number two doubles, and Scout McCullum and Elizabeth Ellington wrapped up the doubles sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 win at the third spot.

At first singles, Delaney Schurhamer won 6-1, 6-1. Elizabeth Jordahl won 6-0, 6-3 at second singles and Emerson Ellington won 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 at number three singles.

The only loss for Woodbury came at fourth singles. There Jaylin Tuman lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Heath said the match was good experience for Tuman, who was filling in at fourth singles while the team’s regular player was nursing a sprained ankle.

Heath expects the Suburban East Conference title to likely come down to a matchup between the Royals and Mounds View this fall. The two schools will play each other in the final match of the regular season schedule on Sept. 29 at Woodbury High School.

With the Royals off to a 5-1 start and six seniors on the roster, Heath expects this to be a year to remember.

“We’re hoping to do some damage this year,” Heath said. “We’ve got a lot of seniors, so this will be our year, hopefully.”