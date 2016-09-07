Girls Soccer: Royals fall to quality opponents

The Royals first dropped a road game 2-1 to Mounds View last Wednesday, a team that head coach Pat Malicki said was ranked second in the state. Despite the tough ranking, the Royals were able to stay within striking distance.

“Rankings don’t really mean too much right now, but they were a good team,” Malicki said. “We were in the game the whole time, so I feel pretty pleased about that. We’ve just got to find a way to finish the game.”

Woodbury’s lone goal was scored by freshman Grace Douglas. Malicki said Woodbury found some scoring opportunities towards the end of the game, but they were unable to finish versus Mounds View.

“It was an up and down game,” he said. “We were in it the whole time. They are a very experienced team; they had two state tournaments they were in. But we were right there with them. We had a chance to tie it up.”

Thursday’s game versus Eastview was a more disappointing 3-0 loss for Woodbury. After playing some tough opponents in the first few games of the season, Malicki said the Royals just did not play its best game on Thursday.

“We never really got into the flow of the game,” Malicki said. “We were coming off some tough games, and we just weren’t there.”

The two losses dropped the Royals to a 2-2 record this season. Malicki said he expects the Royals to play better in the coming weeks despite some tough losses.

“I think we’ve got a great work ethic,” he said. “They are a fun group of girls that we get a chance to work with his year. They bring it every day at practice, so I’m sure we will turn things around next week.”