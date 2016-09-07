Boys Soccer: Royals lose close one to North St. Paul

Woodbury boys soccer head coach Joe Quintavalle credited the Royals for playing with some enthusiasm last Tuesday versus North St. Paul.

But he added that same effort wasn’t as apparent Thursday in a 2-1 loss to St. Paul Central.

The Royals (0-3) began the week with a 2-1 loss to North St. Paul, ranked eighth in the latest Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaching Association’s Class 2A poll. They followed that with a loss to 15th-ranked Central, one which with Quintavalle didn’t sound too pleased.

“We just didn’t come out and play that well,” he said, noting that Woodbury allowed Central to score both its goals on penalty kicks. “It was a little frustrating to give up those kinds of goals when we had them in the second half.”

Woodbury led in the game vs. Central, thanks to an Alex Santos goal on a penalty kick. Santos also scored against North St. Paul, a game in which the Polars scored the game-winning goal with just minutes remaining.

“They’re definitely one of the top teams in the state,” Quintavalle said of North St. Paul, which was ranked second in the preseason poll. “We played with them, and we proved how good we can be.”

Woodbury changed its system against North St. Paul, paying extra close attention to the Polars’ trio of forwards. The team nearly scored in the second half when a Jack Hays shot was saved by a diving North St. Paul goalie.

Woodbury was scheduled to face 10th-ranked Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday and to begin Suburban East Conference play Thursday vs. Roseville.