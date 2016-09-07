The East Ridge girls tennis team was able to pick up some momentum from its two wins in dual matches last week.

The Raptors defeated section opponent Visitation 4-3 last Tuesday and also started the Suburban East Conference season with a 7-0 win against White Bear Lake.

Assistant coach Suzie Heideman said the Visitation roster is strong at the first through third singles spots. So East Ridge was able to put out a lineup to sweep the doubles and win at fourth singles.

“I would say going into the season it was probably predicted Woodbury, Eagan and Visitation were the top three in the section,” said Heideman, who is filling in as head coach while Jon Rydberg is competing at the Rio Paralympic games. “Now that we beat Visitation that will put us a little on the radar.”

The Raptors kicked off the Suburban East Conference schedule with a win versus White Bear Lake on Thursday. Wins in the singles lineup included captain Megan Karrow at one singles, Jordyn Brown at second singles, Alicia Zhang at three singles in three sets and Celina Ough at fourth singles.

In the doubles lineup it was Regan Dolezal and Julia Travis winning at number one doubles, Allison Marshall and Kailey Courteau at second doubles, and Brianna Whisler and Fabi Ramirez Rivera at third doubles.

East Ridge figured the White Bear Lake match would be closer, but it ended up going heavily in their favor.

“It was a great week with some super nice weather,” Heideman said. “To go to someone else’s home and win 7-0 with some tight matches was a good start to the conference season.”