Girls Tennis: Moorman wins twice in Winona

New Life Academy’s Tori Moorman won both her matches on Saturday to lead the Eagles at a triangular meet at Winona Cotter.

Moorman, the team’s No. 3 singles player, won her first match 6-0, 6-1 over Brittney Krog of Tomah (Wisconsin). She then won her second match of the day over Winona Cotter’s Choco Li, 6-0, 6-1.

Elena Draheim, New Life Academy’s No. 4 singles player, won her match against Winona Cotter 6-3, 6-4. The team’s first double pair of Rachel Breiholz and Emme Fry defeated their opponents in a tiebreak, 4-6, 6-4 (10-6).

No. 1 singles player Jessica Gross lost her match against her Tomah opponent 6-4, 6-1. No. 2 singles player Siri Nicol took her opponent to a tiebreak but fell 6-4, 2-6 (10-6). Draheim also went to a tiebreak but lost 6-7, 6-2 (10-4). The Eagles’ three doubles teams lost their matches against Tomah.

Against Winona Cotter, Gross faced Cindy Li, who is ranked fifth in Class A by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association. She lost, but coach Marcia Bussey said the match was filled with great points.

Nicol lost to her Winona Cotter opponent in a tiebreak. The second doubles pair of Olivia Thomas and Gracis Chermak played well, Bussey said, but lost 7-5, 6-1. The third doubles pair of Bridgette Dalldorf and Marryn Morris lost 6-2, 6-2.

“This team played very hard, and was supported by many family members, who traveled down to Winona for this match,” Bussey wrote in an email.