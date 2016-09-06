The Woodbury girls soccer team did not come out with the offensive outburst it hoped for in Tuesday’s home non-conference game versus Hill-Murray.

But a win's a win. The Royals found enough offense to defeat the Pioneers 1-0 and end a small two-game losing streak.

The only goal of the game came midway through the first half when Woodbury senior Rachel Hewitt drove a free kick past the outstretched Hill-Murray goaltender on the far side of the net. It was almost Hewitt’s second goal of the game, but 12 minutes earlier another one of her free kicks sailed inches too high.

“It’s unfortunate she missed the other one, it hit the crossbar and went down,” head coach Pat Malicki noted.

The Woodbury defense kept Hill-Murray out of their own zone for most of the game, but the Pioneers still had chances. One first-half shot attempt snuck past the Royals’ goaltender, but Woodbury defender Tylar Sayles was there with a sliding stop to preserve the shutout.

“That’s kind of what you need,” Malicki said. “Once and awhile you’re going to have a breakdown, and you hope somebody steps in like they are supposed to.”

The Woodbury defense and goalkeeper Shweta Raje earned their first shutout since defeating Eden Prairie 1-0 at Duluth East High School on Aug. 26. Last week the Royals lost 2-1 to Mounds View and 3-0 to Eastview.

Senior Mchaela Norve credited support from the Royals’ defense in keeping Hill-Murray off the board.

“The past week we let in a few goals on the backside, so I think we really cleaned it up and we did a good job supporting each other and covering in behind,” she said.

The Royals have spent time focusing on their offensive attack so far this season. They have scored two or more goals in just one game this season, a stat they hope to add more to in the coming weeks.

“We’ve got to get more people in on the attack,” Hewitt said. “Right now we’re playing really good balls through, but we’re not getting people to crash the net. So hopefully the next few games we’ll four people crashing the backs instead of just one.”

The Royals still have plenty of optimism for the upcoming season. Tuesday’s win improved the record to 3-2 this season, and the players feel they have the chemistry to continue winning games.

“I’m really excited for the rest of the season because I feel like this year we’ve all been connecting really well,” Norve said. “We’ve been working really well together. And I think that is partly because we didn’t lose that many players this coming year.”