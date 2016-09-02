Football: Mistakes cost Royals in loss to Eastview

Woodbury wide receiver Jeremiah Coddon gets a block from tight end Nathan Bursch during the first half of Friday's game against Eastview. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Not much went right for the Woodbury football team in the season opener at home on Friday night.

The Royals turned the ball over three times in the first half as Eastview took a 17-0 lead into the locker room. Even the clock did not work in the closing minutes before halftime.

“It was a blur of bad football,” head coach Andy Hill said. “We’ve got a lot to get better at.”

The Woodbury offense put together its best drive of the night trailing 17-0 in the third quarter. The Royals moved the ball 74 yards down the field before Jalen Morrison caught a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Christensen.

But it was the only touchdown drive of the night for the Royals in a 23-8 loss.

“We didn't come out with energy,” Morrison said. “We kind of expected that it was going to be an easy game, and that’s not going to work for the rest of the season. We can’t take two quarters to get jumped up and ready to play football, we’ve got to start right off the bat.”

Eastview’s offense in the first half came on touchdown passes from quarterback Ross Cochran to running back Mike Delich and tight end Mohamed Mahmoud. Ana Brakke also knocked down a field goal in the first half.

Brady Miller added a 7-yard touchdown reception for Eastview with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Woodbury’s players had more to worry about than stopping Eastview's offense on Friday. Play was stopped multiple times in the second half when Woodbury players were treated for cramps. Hill took some blame for not putting the players through more conditioning in practice, but with many playing both offense and defense the right amount is tough to gauge.

“You walk a fine line when you have so many two-way kids,” Hill said. “You don’t want to run them into the ground during the first three weeks of practice. But we weren’t in shape enough, we were cramping up. We just weren’t on tonight.”

Delich delivered a lot more to the Eastview offense than just a first-half touchdown. A majority of the offensive plays were run with the 210-pound running back taking the ball up the middle at the Woodbury defense.

“He came after us last year,” Hill said about Delich. “They can write up about all our kids as much as they want, but he was the most dominant player on the field tonight.”

Eastview’s victory did much more than avenge a 23-21 loss to the Royals last season. It also was the Lightning's first win since the 2014 season.

The Royals vowed to learn from some of the mistakes they made in Friday's loss to Eastview. It doesn’t get any easier with a road game coming up next Friday against Cretin-Derham Hall.

“We’re going to go over our offense, go over our defense,” Morrison said. “We’re going to have to get energized at our practices and get hyped. We’ve got to get ready for Friday. It’s on to the next one.”