The Eagles suffered a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Visitation to open their season Friday.

The Eagles managed to put seven shots on goal, but could not beat Visitation goalkeeper Samantha Burke. The Blazers, meanwhile, threatened the Eagle net 17 times, with Maggie Conners (2), Martha Koenig (2), Greta Seitz (1), and Mary Jurich (1) opening their 2016 goal accounts.

Conners and Koenig were also credited with two assists each.

The Eagles (0-1) play eight of their first nine games on the road this season, including each of their first six. They continue their difficult opening act in the coming week with games at Minneapolis Roosevelt on Wednesday, St. Croix Lutheran on Friday, Simley on Saturday and Bloomington Kennedy on Sept. 6.

The Eagles will not play a home game until Sept. 9, when they will welcome Southwest Christian to the Bielenberg Sports Center.