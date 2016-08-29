Junior Megan Karrow of the Raptors powers a shot in No. 2 singles play against Henry Sibley Wednesday. (Photo by John Molene)

Top singles player Regan Dolezal of the Raptors keeps her eyes on the ball in a match against Henry Sibley. (Photo by John Molene)

Kailey Courteau of East Ridge's No. 1 doubles team comes to the net to score against Henry Sibley last Wednesday. (Photo by John Molene)

The Raptors nearly had a clean sweep, with the exception of a loss at No. 1 singles.

The No. 1 doubles team of senior Allison Marshall and sophomore Kailey Courteau earned a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

"The doubles all played well today, I thought," East Ridge coach Jon Rydberg said. "We had some things we wanted to accomplish, and I think they accomplished what they were working on."

"Overall, it was a well-played match by all the girls," Rydberg added.

East Ridge lost to Eagan 6-1 a day earlier.

The Raptors competed in a doubles tournament Saturday at Mankato West, and on Tuesday were scheduled to play in a dual meet at Visitation.

East Ridge's results from their win over Henry Sibley:

No. 1 singles — Regan Dolezal lost 2-6, 5-7.

No. 2 singles — Megan Karrow won 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).

No. 3 singles — Jordyn Brown won 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4 singles — Alicia Zhang won 6-2, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles — Allison Marshall-Kailey Courteau won 6-0, 6-3.

No. 2 doubles — Julia Travis-Celina Ough won 6-4, 6-0.

No. 3 doubles — Brianna Whisler-Bobbie Ramirez Rivera won 6-0, 6-1.