Girls tennis: East Ridge beats Henry Sibley 6-1

East Ridge easily swamped visiting Henry Sibley, winning 6-1 in varsity girls tennis Wednesday morning.

The Raptors nearly had a clean sweep, with the exception of a loss at No. 1 singles.

The No. 1 doubles team of senior Allison Marshall and sophomore Kailey Courteau earned a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

“The doubles all played well today I thought,” said East Ridge coach Jon Rydberg. “We had some things we wanted to accomplish and I think they accomplished what they were working on.

“Overall it was a well played match by all the girls, Rydberg added.

On Tuesday, East Ridge lost to Eagan 6-1

The Raptors compete in a doubles tournament Saturday at Mankato West, and then play a dual meet at Visitation Tuesday.

East Ridge results

No. 1 singles - Regan Dolezal lost 2-6, 5-7.

No. 2 singles – Megan Karrow won 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).

No. 3 singles – Jordyn Brown won 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4 singles – Alicia Zhang won 6-2, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles – Allison Marshall-Kailey Courteau won 6-0, 6-3.

No. 2 doubles – Julia Travis-Celina Ough won 6-4, 6-0.

No. 3 doubles – Brianna Whisler-Bobbie Ramirez Rivera won 6-0, 6-1.