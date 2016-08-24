East Ridge bowling club to hold info session at Pinz

Students interested in joining the East Ridge Bowling Club are invited to meet the new coach Joe Reynolds, returning members and parent booster club members at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Pinz, 7520 32nd St. N., Oakdale.

Boys and girls in grades 9-12 who will attend East Ridge in the fall and students in grades 7-8 who will attend East Ridge in the future are welcome to attend. No experience is necessary.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, email ERHSBowling@gmail.com for information about the club.