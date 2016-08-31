Woodbury girls tennis: Only loss is to state champs

At No. 1 singles, Woodbury freshman Delaney Schurhamer lost to defending Class 1A state champion Libby Rickeman.

Woodbury’s sole win was a big one, as sisters Elizabeth Ellington and Emerson Ellington rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 3 doubles.

“They were down 4-1 in the third set, so coming back to win should be a nice confidence boost,” Woodbury head coach Brandon Heath said.

By playing one of the best teams in state early in the season, the Royals got a good look at where they are and what they have to do to finish to improve, Heath said. “We want to see where we can get to by the end of the year.”

While the Blake match was a bit of a rude awakening, overall Woodbury is on a roll to start the season, building a 4-1 record.

The Royals beat Rosemount 6-2, Hastings 8-0, Mankato West 5-2 and Orono 7-0.

They played Edina, Mahtomedi and other top schools in scrimmages last Wednesday, as well, as they prepare for a schedule that features Mounds View at the end of the year.

Aside from the Ellingtons’ win, Leah Stroebel’s improved play stood out in the first week of play this season, Heath said. “She’s just been playing some good aggressive doubles.”

Mackenzie Schurhamer has thrived in a new role at No. 2 singles, after playing lots of doubles last season.

And Heath also noted that the team appears to have shaken any nervousness that comes with the new year, as well as some players’ first varsity matches, to focus on beating teams they should be beating and clamping down to win matches in straight sets.

In a tri-matchup with Hastings and Rosemount, the Royals dictated play and imposed their will, Heath said. “Rosemount has some strong singles players, especially at the top, but we’re winning those matches. That was a good test for our girls.”

Woodbury results against Rosemount:

No. 1 singles – Delaney Schurhamer won 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 singles – Mackenzie Schurhamer lost 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.

No. 3 singles – Maura Stevenson won 6-2, 6-0.

No. 4 singles – Emerson Ellington won 6-3, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles – Jenica Monkman-Elizabeth Jordahl won 6-1, 5-7, 10-7.

No. 2 doubles – Scout McCullum-Eleanor Kreibich won 6-4, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles – Elizabeth Ellington-Leah Stroebel won 6-2, 6-3.

No. 4 doubles – Alyssa Yourczek-Jaylin Tuman lost 4-6, 5-7.

Results against Hastings:

No. 1 singles – D. Schurhamer won 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 singles – M. Schurhamer won 6-3, 6-2.

No. 3 singles – Stevenson won 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 singles – Emerson Ellington won 6-1, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles – Monkman-Jordahl won 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles – McCullum-Kreibich won 6-3, 6-4.

No. 3 doubles – Elizabeth Ellington-Stroebel won 6-3, 6-4.

No. 4 doubles – Meghana Kethineni-Stephanie Zhang won 6-2, 5-7, 11-9.

Results against Blake:

No. 1 singles – D. Schurhamer lost 1-6, 0-6.

No. 2 singles – M. Schurhamer lost 0-6, 0-6.

No. 3 singles – Stevenson lost 2-6, 4-6.

No. 4 singles – Jordahl lost 3-6, 4-6.

No. 1 doubles – Monkman-McCullum lost 4-6, 2-6.

No. 2 doubles – Stroebel-Kreibich lost 3-6, 3-6.

No. 3 doubles – Ellington- Ellington won 1-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Results against Orono:

No. 1 singles – D. Schurhamer won 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 singles – M. Schurhamer won 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3 singles – Jordahl won 6-1, 6-2.

No. 4 singles – Kethineni won 6-4, 7-5.

No. 1 doubles – Monkman-McCullum won 6-4, 6-3.

No. 2 doubles – Kreibich-Stroebel won 6-3, 6-4.

No. 3 doubles – Elizabeth Ellington-Tuman won 6-4, 6-3.

Results against Mankato West:

No. 1 singles – D. Schurhamer won 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 singles – M. Schurhamer won 5-7, 6-3, 10-7.

No. 3 singles – Kethineni lost 0-6, 0-6.

No. 4 singles – Zhang lost 3-6, 1-6.

No. 1 doubles – Monkman-Jordahl won 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles – McCullum-Kreibich won 6-4, 6-2.

No. 3 doubles – Elizabeth Ellington-Stroebel won 6-0, 3-6, 10-2.

Mathias Baden contributed to this report.