Girls tennis: Woodbury loses to state champs in first match

At No. 1 singles, Woodbury freshman Delaney Schurhamer lost to defending Class 1A state champion Libby Rickeman.

Woodbury's sole win was a big one, as sisters Elizabeth Ellington and Emerson Ellington rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 3 doubles.

"They were down 4-1 in the third set, so coming back to win should be a nice confidence boost," Woodbury head coach Brandon Heath said.

By playing one of the best teams in state early in the season, the Royals got a good look at where they are and what they have to do to finish to improve, Heath said. "We want to see where we can get to by the end of the year."

Woodbury results:

No. 1 singles—Delaney Schurhamer lost 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 singles—Mackenzie Schurhamer lost 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 singles—Maura Stevenson lost 6-2, 6-4.

No. 4 singles — Elizabeth Jordahl lost 6-3, 6-4.

No. 1 doubles — Jenica Monkman-Scout McCullum lost 6-4,6-2

No. 2 doubles — Leah Stroebel-Eleanor Kreibich lost 6-3, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles — Elizabeth Ellington and Emerson Ellington won 1-6, 6-2, 7-5.