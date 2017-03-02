New Life Academy joins new football co-op

Now the program will have a new look and new name. New Life Academy announced yesterday a new cooperative team with an additional school to go along with a name change to Academy Force Football. Mounds Park Academy will join the cooperative football program that has previously consisted of New Life Academy, St. Croix Preparatory Academy, Bethany Academy and Liberty Classical Academy.

Kevin Kleiner, the athletic director at New Life Academy, said competing at the Class 4A level for the section playoffs was a challenge with players competing on both offense and defense. Despite the challenge of small participation numbers, the Eagles advanced to the Class 4A, Section 3 championship game for the first time in program history last fall.

"If we're going to play at a 4A level, we've got to have numbers at least of a respectable 4A school," Kleiner said. "So that's kind of where it started from."

St. Croix Prep has been part of a cooperative team with New Life Academy for the past seven years. St. Croix Prep Athletic Director Rich Dippel said the partnership first started when the school was only six years old and did not know the level at which athletics would be offered.

But the participation numbers had inched closer to 50 percent between his school and New Life Academy recently, along with a handful of kids from Bethany Academy and Liberty Classical Academy. St. Croix Prep is looking forward to having a piece of the team's new identity.

The administrators from both St. Croix Prep and New Life Academy said the team was modeled after the SMB Wolfpack football team, a cooperative with players from St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and Blake.

"We can fly under a common banner but still recognize the individual schools," Dippel said. "So that's pretty much the reason why we went forward with this. We're kind of rebranding the team."

The cooperative agreement will also include about a three-way split for program funding between New Life Academy, St. Croix Prep and Mounds Park Academy. Previously New Life Academy shouldered most of the cost of the football team. Included with the name will be a new logo, team colors, and uniforms.

"The thing that came along with that would be, okay, if we are going to contribute financially more equally it can't be New Life football anymore," Kleiner said.

The program is planning to make a new turf field at St. Croix Prep the new spot for home football games starting in 2018. Previously, New Life Academy played its home games at the varsity fields available on Friday nights at the three District 833 high schools. Academy Force Football will play most of its games at South Washington County schools again this fall while the new field is constructed at St. Croix Prep.

The lower numbers in the New Life Academy football program have followed a trend of reduced high school participation due to the scare of head injuries related to the sport.

But concerns over player safety in the National Football League have not always matched those at the high school level. Kleiner said the football program has had fewer concussions over the past two years than other team sports like soccer and basketball at New Life Academy.

"I think football gets beat up a lot in the media, and parents see that," Kleiner said. "We've had literally over 10 families say they're not letting their kid play football because of a fear of concussions and head injuries. So that has definitely hurt participation numbers."