Girls' Basketball: Eagles gear up for section playoffs

New Life Academy has some momentum going into the postseason with wins in two of its last three games. The Eagles beat Mounds Park Academy 57-52 Feb. 21, but lost 50-32 to Providence Academy Friday, Feb. 24.

In both wins, the Eagles had two or more players in double figures. No one hit double digits for the Eagles in the loss to Providence Academy.

Scoring hasn't come easy for the Eagles this season with no players averaging double figures and 45.2 points per game as a team. Hager leads the team with nine points per game, Sydney Gunderson averages 8.4 points per game and Emmy Erickson posts eight per contest.

Gunderson led the Eagles with 13 points in the win against Mounds Park Academy. Hager added 11 points and Alexis Webb scored 10.

New Life Academy needed the points in that game as Mounds Park Academy kept close throughout. The Eagles built a 28-23 lead by halftime, the two squads scored evenly in the second half, 29-29.

The Eagles allowed three Mounds Park Academy players to score in double figures as Abby Goodno led with 19 points. Sofia Walker and Kaija Kunze-Hoeg each had 11.

Against St. Paul Academy, the Eagles broke open a tight game in the second half after leading 23-18 at the break. NLA buried eight 3-pointers as Hager and Brocker drilled four apiece. Nelson had a solid offensive game with nine points, while Gunderson and Webb chipped in six points each.

NLA didn't have as much defense in the loss to Providence Academy where three Lions players hit double figures and built a 35-16 lead by halftime.