Boys' Basketball: Eagles wrap up home schedule with big win

Sharp-shooting senior forward Kyle Kaemingk led the way, draining six 3-point field goals to finish with 19 points.

“It always feels very good to be hitting the shots when you’re open,” said Kaemingk, who knocked down 30 points in his previous game against West Lutheran and is averaging 17 points and six rebounds a game. “My teammates did a great job at setting me up.”

Forward Drew Wynia – the only junior in the starting lineup along with four seniors – scored 14 points. Adam Busch had 13 for the Eagles and Jaxson Kavanagh eight.

New Life led 32-23 at the half. St. Agnes closed briefly in the second half to 43-34 with 10:25 to play, but that was as close as the visitors got. Coach Doug Linton cleared his bench in the final minutes as the Eagles closed out the 17-point victory.

New Life’s switch from man-to-man defense to a zone helped turn the game around.

“It was a nice win, we battled,” Linton said. “They’re quick. They really hurt us with their quickness, especially in the first half. That was really tough. They were beating us on the dribble. We weren’t moving our feet; we weren’t switching some of our screens. They hurt us a little bit on the penetration.

“Actually our zone – this is the most we’ve played zone all year – I just thought we had to slow them down and take away some of their penetration,” Linton said.

St. Agnes dropped to 8-13 on the season.

New Life plays at St. Croix Prep Academy (11-9) in another con-conference contest Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m.