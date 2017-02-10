Girls' Basketball: Eagles wrap up 6-4 finish in MCAA

Junior guard Sydney Gunderson led the Eagles with 14 points, including two 3-point field goals in the second half. Senior forward Hannah Nelson scored 11, and five other New Life players scored between four and six points to round out a balanced attack.

New Life raised its overall record to 9-10 and finished 6-4 in the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association.

West Lutheran dipped to 9-12 on the season and 2-8 in the conference.

The Eagles led 24-18 at the half and stretched it to 46-31 at one point in the second half.

"I thought we did a good job defensively," New Life head coach Greg Wilson said. "We held them to the high 30s. I think defensively we did a good job. We really wanted to focus on shutting down No. 15 (Lisa Hoffer). She's been averaging about 16 points a game, and I think we made her work hard for her baskets.

"So I was really pleased with that and we just kind of ground out a tough win," Wilson added. "We didn't finish it real well which has been a trouble spot the last couple games. We just have not closed out the win against Trinity and the win tonight like we should have. If we don't get that corrected, it's going to come back to bite us one of these games."

The Eagles are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Agnes (9-11). The MCAA conference tournament will follow, starting Thursday.