Boys' Basketball: Eagles keep winning in MCAA play

“Historically it has been a tough place to play,” Eagles coach Doug Linton said. “It’s a long road trip, and you do on Tuesday night, the middle of your week. It’s never easy.”

Kyle Kaemingk led the Eagles with 16 points, and Chris Ketema added 14. Drew Wynia and Zach Thor each had six. A total of 10 different Eagles scored points in the contest.

“We came out with great energy, really focused in on trying to lock in on defense, just kind of shut them down,” Linton said.

Wynia grabbed a team-high eight rebounds on a night where the Eagles pulled in 36. Kaemingk had seven while Grant Dodds, Ketema and Adam Busch each had four.

Ketema stepped up in the steals department with five of the team’s 10 steals, and he blocked two shots. Busch tallied three steals, and he helped the offense with four assists. Sam LeVoir had a team-high five assists.

NLA followed it up with a rout of Spectrum, 71-43, on Friday, Jan. 20. Jaxson Kavanagh had a team-high 15 points for the Eagles, and Kaemingk and Ketema each had 14.

With that win, the Eagles improved to 11-1 on the season and 5-0 in the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association.