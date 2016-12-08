Girls' Basketball: Eagles start the season with a win

Emmy Erickson scored 20 points to lead the New Life Academy offense. Carly Hager added 12 points, and Hannah Nelson also scored 10 in the season opener. Nelson had a team-high 14 rebounds.

NLA ran into some tougher competition during the weekend at a Henry Sibley tournament. South St. Paul started the tournament with a 50-42 victory against the Eagles on Friday night.

The loss pushed New Life Academy to a game against Henry Sibley on Saturday. The Warriors dominated the game in a 62-16 victory.

Hager led NLA by scoring 12 points on Friday night. Nelson was the leading scorer on Saturday with five points.

The Eagles were scheduled to play two games on the road this week. They will hit the road Tuesday for a road game against St. Paul Humboldt and then play Christ Household of Faith in St. Paul on Friday.