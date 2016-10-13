Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Football: Eagles get back on track

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 4:00 p.m.

    The New Life Academy football team ended a two-game losing streak with a 44-12 victory against St. Paul Johnson on Friday at East Ridge High School.

    Sam Bissen led the Eagles offensively. The junior running back scored three touchdowns and rushed for 226 yards. Head coach Gene Teigland said it was a good night for the running back and the offensive line.

    “The O-line played well in opening up some good holes for Sam,” Teigland said. “Sam is a tough runner, and he gets everything he can every play.”

    Austin Have also scored on two touchdown passes from quarterback Adam Busch. The senior quarterback also scored on a short rushing touchdown.

    The Eagles improved to a record of 3-3 with Friday’s win. Although they had a losing record coming into the game, the combined record of the opponents in this year’s New Life Academy losses is 17-1. So the schedule has not been easy.

    “We know we’ve been playing some good teams,” Teigland said. “And St. Paul Johnson just came off a two-game winning streak, so they have been playing pretty well, too. It definitely felt good to win a game and, more importantly, what we tell our guys is to have successful plays.”

    New Life Academy will next play a road game at St. Paul Harding this Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportseaglesNew Life Academy football
    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness