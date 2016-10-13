Football: Eagles get back on track

Sam Bissen led the Eagles offensively. The junior running back scored three touchdowns and rushed for 226 yards. Head coach Gene Teigland said it was a good night for the running back and the offensive line.

“The O-line played well in opening up some good holes for Sam,” Teigland said. “Sam is a tough runner, and he gets everything he can every play.”

Austin Have also scored on two touchdown passes from quarterback Adam Busch. The senior quarterback also scored on a short rushing touchdown.

The Eagles improved to a record of 3-3 with Friday’s win. Although they had a losing record coming into the game, the combined record of the opponents in this year’s New Life Academy losses is 17-1. So the schedule has not been easy.

“We know we’ve been playing some good teams,” Teigland said. “And St. Paul Johnson just came off a two-game winning streak, so they have been playing pretty well, too. It definitely felt good to win a game and, more importantly, what we tell our guys is to have successful plays.”

New Life Academy will next play a road game at St. Paul Harding this Friday.