Football: Eagles get back on track
The New Life Academy football team ended a two-game losing streak with a 44-12 victory against St. Paul Johnson on Friday at East Ridge High School.
Sam Bissen led the Eagles offensively. The junior running back scored three touchdowns and rushed for 226 yards. Head coach Gene Teigland said it was a good night for the running back and the offensive line.
“The O-line played well in opening up some good holes for Sam,” Teigland said. “Sam is a tough runner, and he gets everything he can every play.”
Austin Have also scored on two touchdown passes from quarterback Adam Busch. The senior quarterback also scored on a short rushing touchdown.
The Eagles improved to a record of 3-3 with Friday’s win. Although they had a losing record coming into the game, the combined record of the opponents in this year’s New Life Academy losses is 17-1. So the schedule has not been easy.
“We know we’ve been playing some good teams,” Teigland said. “And St. Paul Johnson just came off a two-game winning streak, so they have been playing pretty well, too. It definitely felt good to win a game and, more importantly, what we tell our guys is to have successful plays.”
New Life Academy will next play a road game at St. Paul Harding this Friday.