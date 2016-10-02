Turnovers did not help the New Life Academy football team in a close 12-7 loss to Providence Academy on the road Friday.

The Eagles jumped ahead 7-0 in the first quarter on a quarterback sneak by Adam Busch. Providence Academy responded with a short touchdown run by Jackson Baird in the second quarter. But the Eagles still held a 7-6 lead at halftime after a missed two-point conversion by Providence Academy.

The game-winning score came in the fourth quarter when Baird broke loose for a 36-yard touchdown.

The Eagles offense was hindered by three turnovers -- two interceptions and a lost fumble -- and head coach Gene Teigland said the defense played a good game.

“I thought the defense played well, I was really happy with them,” Teigland said. “We put them in a lot of tough spots because offensively, we’ve been good on offense most of the year, but we just kind of hit a funk on Friday. Give credit to Providence. They prepared well to what we like to do.”

Providence Academy was the latest challenging opponent in what has been a tough schedule for New Life Academy so far this year. Providence has only one loss on the season, and that came against St. Croix Lutheran. New Life Academy’s other two losses have been against state-ranked St. Croix Lutheran and St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/The Blake School (SMB).

Teigland said the Eagles need to work on limiting turnovers to put themselves in a better position to win games against good opponents.

“We’ve played some really good teams,” Teigland said. “Really, the last two weeks we felt we were in a position to win both games.”

New Life Academy is now 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in the Twin City Gold subdistrict.