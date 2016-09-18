Football: Eagles defeat Hylanders with balanced offense

The New Life Academy football team was able to move the ball both through the air and on the ground in a 40-7 victory over Columbia Heights on Friday.

The Eagles broke out with four touchdowns in the third quarter after leading 14-0 at halftime. Head coach Gene Teigland said it was a combination of defensive stops and big plays on offense that helped New Life Academy break the game open in the third quarter.

“We were concentrated on controlling the game in the first half, really on both sides of the ball,” Teigland said. “But in the third quarter it was really a combination of our defense not giving them anything, and our offense really exploded with some big plays.”

Wide receiver Austin Have led the Eagles with three touchdown receptions in the game. Steven Goutierez also caught a touchdown pass for New Life Academy.

Running back Sam Bissen gained more than 100 yards on the ground and scored one touchdown. Ryan Murphy also scored a rushing touchdown. Quarterback Adam Busch passed for four touchdowns.

Columbia Heights quarterback Dontae Hayley threw a touchdown pass to Kaich Ogul for the Hylanders’ only score of the day in the fourth quarter.

Teigland was happy with the balanced attack from the Eagles' offense. They had a running back rush for more than 100 yards, and Busch passed for four touchdowns.

“That’s what we are really trying to do this year, is definitely have a good balance,” Teigland said. “We have Adam Busch, who is a good quarterback. Our O-line is all seniors, and we have some really talented wide receivers. Between all of that, it will kind of make it difficult for a team to figure out what we’re going to do every play.”

The schedule does not get any easier for New Life Academy this Friday versus SMB. Last week, SMB was ranked 10th in the Class 5A Associated Press state polls. The site of the game is Park High School.

The key in that matchup for the Eagles, said Teigland, is to put pressure on SMB.

“I think we’re going to have to match up with them physically in terms of how we play on defense and up front,” Teigland said. “I think I feel good about what we can do against them physically. We just have to do it the whole game.”