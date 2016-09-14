Girls Soccer: Eagles seek improved defense

The New Life Academy girls soccer team dropped two games and tied the third one through a busy schedule last week.

The Eagles lost 4-3 to Legacy Christian Academy last Wednesday and also tied Southwest Christian 3-3 on Friday

Minnehaha Academy also defeated New Life Academy 5-1 on Saturday.

Against Southwest Christian, the Eagles were up 3-0 with just 10 minutes remaining in the game. Head coach Sam Mann said he decided to give some of the team’s bench players some varsity playing time. But Southwest Christian took advantage and came back in the final minutes to tie the game 3-3.

“That was a tough one,” Mann said. “We had the game under control, possessing the ball, playing probably our best game as far as team play. It was going really well.”

Kayla Binsfeld, Jessica Hase and Claire Maple each scored one goal in a 4-3 loss to Legacy Christian Academy last Tuesday. On Thursday, Maple scored two goals and Kayla Binsfeld also scored once. Hase netted New Life Academy’s only goal against Minnehaha Academy on Saturday.

The Eagles are working with a pretty young backline this season. Mann said experience will help the defenders get used to playing soccer with each other.

“We are just learning how to press as a unit,” Mann said. “That is one thing we have been working on, is the communication piece needs to improve. Hopefully, going forward we can make some changes.”