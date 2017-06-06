Search
    Sports briefs

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 11:28 a.m.

    Pole vault camp

    A free camp for students interested in pole vaulting will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays during June and July at the East Ridge High School track. The camp is for students going into sixth grade and up who are interested in pole vaulting. Students are asked to bring a water bottle and proper shoes. Poles and helmets are provided. The first day of camp will be held on Tuesday, June 20. Contact Mark Haesly with questions at 651-815-3855 or by email at troutraz@comcast.net.

    T-Wolves, Lynx basketball camp

    A summer basketball camp hosted by the Timberwolves and Lynx Academy will be held on July 31 and Aug. 1 at East Ridge High School. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon for grades 1-4 and 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. for grades 5-8. The camp will cost $99 for boys and girls participants, and you are asked to bring a ball. Each participant will receive elite instruction, a Wolves ball, Lynx and Wolves ticket vouchers, a poster and exclusive Wolves and Lynx prizes. To register, visit timberwolvesbasketballacademy.com.

