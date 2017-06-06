Sports briefs

A free camp for students interested in pole vaulting will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays during June and July at the East Ridge High School track. The camp is for students going into sixth grade and up who are interested in pole vaulting. Students are asked to bring a water bottle and proper shoes. Poles and helmets are provided. The first day of camp will be held on Tuesday, June 20. Contact Mark Haesly with questions at 651-815-3855 or by email at troutraz@comcast.net.