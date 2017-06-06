Boys' Golf: Wolfpack come close to reaching goals

Junior Keegan Oberding fell just one shot short of qualifying for state as an individual after shooting a two-day score of 158. He was edged out by Eagan's Joe Rohlf and Rosemount's Connor Humble who both scored 157.

As a team, Park finished four strokes back of Eagan for second place in the section team standings. The Wolfpack carded a two-day score of 635, behind second-place Eagan's 631 and section champion St. Thomas' 608.

After missing state placement by one spot, Oberding looked ahead to another opportunity to qualify next season.

"You've got to learn from it," he said. "I've still got one more year left, so come back next year and hopefully make it."

Oberding carded identical rounds of 79 on June 2 and 5 to consistently reach a score of 158. Despite barely missing the mark, he could not identify one particular time where he could have saved a stroke.

"There's always a time," Oberding recalled. "But then there are times where you make the long putt, or I chipped in on a hole. So that helped. I definitely could have made another putt, but I could have missed a putt, also."

Many of the varsity golfers should return next season after the Wolfpack nearly finished as the runner-up in the section team standings. Head coach Chad Salay hopes to see the players use the close finish as motivation.

"I think it's really motivating whenever you just miss out on a goal," Salay said. "A team goal, an individual goal. Obviously, a competitor like Keegan, that's going to hurt a little bit at first, but I think he's going to work hard and come back."

East Ridge also qualified for the second day of competition and finished fifth in the team results with a score of 661. Ethan Waite finished with the lowest two-day score of 163.

Woodbury qualified one golfer to the final day of the tournament, Kolton Gribble, and he finished with an individual score of 179.

The Class 3A boys' golf tournament will take place on June 13 and 14 at Bunker Hills Golf Course.