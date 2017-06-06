Woodbury's Guentzel earns fans across the Twin Cities

Woodbury resident Jake Guentzel is putting his mark on a run to the Stanley Cup finals for the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring 13 playoff goals and often playing on the same line as NHL star Sidney Crosby.

Jake's father Mike Guentzel recalls his phone blowing up with about 75 texts when Jake scored his first NHL goal earlier this season in November.

Now the Guentzel family hears about Jake's success in the playoffs almost every time they run an errand in Woodbury and around the Twin Cities.

"We've got a lot of people rallying behind him," Mike said.

Guentzel is nearing NHL history for most playoff goals by a rookie. His goal in the Saturday, June 3, 5-1 loss to Nashville was his 13th in the playoffs. The current NHL playoff rookie goal record is 14 by former Minnesota North Star Dino Ciccarelli.

Mike, who has his own career in hockey as the associate head coach for the University of Minnesota men's hockey team, has credited Jake's ability for getting to the right areas of the ice to bury goals. He was in a position on his June 3 goal to find a loose puck in front of the Nashville net and score off a rebound. The goal gave the Penguins an early 1-0 lead before the Predator's offense took over.

"He's competing to get to those areas, and he understands the areas where he needs to go," Mike said.

Members of the Guentzel family have been to Pittsburgh and other road games throughout the playoffs. Of course, Mike said they all hope to be there if the Penguins are in a position to clinch the Stanley Cup.