Boys' Basketball: Raptors wrap up share of SEC title

The Raptors guaranteed themselves at least a share of the SEC title with a 76-58 win in Stillwater Feb. 28. Three days later, Woodbury matched East Ridge's 14-2 conference record with an 83-77 victory against Forest Lake.

With road wins at Stillwater and 70-56 at Minneapolis Southwest on Thursday, East Ridge finished the regular season on a 10-game winning streak.

Courtney Brown Jr. led the Raptors by scoring 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds against Stillwater. Nick Christenson scored 14 points, and Marcus Haskins finished with 13. Brown scored a team-high 32 points against Minneapolis Southwest. Michael Remke scored 13 points, and Haskins had 10.

With the section playoffs starting, head coach Paul Virgin said he was happy with how the team played in the final week of the regular season.

"I'm very happy with the way we played," Virgin said. "Our defense is solid, and the kids are communicating really well. Offensively, we're being very efficient and taking good shots. I couldn't be happier with the way they've responded."

East Ridge will share the conference title with the Royals after finishing five games back from first place last year. Virgin said he figured the Raptors would have a chance to contend in the SEC this season with a core group of players and some young talent.

"I knew that our kids were going to work hard, I knew they were going to get along well," Virgin said. "I knew they were going to buy into the team concept. So usually when those things happen, good things happen."

The Raptors have been hindered by injuries and illness recently, but Zach Bennett returned last week after recovering from a diagnosis of mononucleosis. He played limited minutes while still getting back into shape, and Virgin expects Bennett to play in the section playoffs this week.

The Raptors were named the top seed in the Class 4A, Section 4 playoffs and will play Stillwater at home in the first round Wednesday. The winner of that game will face either Cretin-Derham Hall or North at Hastings High School on Saturday.

The section field is loaded with at least four contenders heading into the start of the tournament. East Ridge, Woodbury, and Cretin-Derham Hall were contenders in the SEC, and Tartan went 23-3 in the regular season.

"I think our four seeds are four of the toughest in the state in sections," Virgin said. "So anybody you play in the second round is going to be very, very good."