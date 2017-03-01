Swimming and Diving: Royals, Raptors send swimmers to state

Woodbury had two individuals qualify for the Class 2A state meet in two freestyle events. They will also be part of the Woodbury 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that are also headed to the state meet this weekend.

Sophomore Timothy Rizzo and senior Eric Sortland both qualified for state in two events. Sortland finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.79 seconds, and he also took second in the 100 freestyle in 48.80.

Rizzo won the 500 freestyle race with a time of 4:44.89. Rizzo was also the runner-up in the 200 freestyle race in 1:46.33.

The Woodbury 200 freestyle relay team earned a spot at the state meet after it finished second in the section finals Friday. Sortland, Tom Hathaway, Calvin Sroga and Rizzo swam to a second-place finish in 1:29.08.

The Royals' 400 freestyle team finished third in the section finals but earned a spot at state regardless after posting a Class 2A state qualifying time. Sortland, Lukas Hruby, Sroga and Rizzo finished the relay race with a time of 3:17.90.

Senior diver Brad Ostrom also qualified for state in the section diving event last week.

The state swimming and diving meet will be held Wednesday through Friday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.