The Royals were able to take an early 6-3 lead with decisions by Cole West at 106 pounds and Brady Moesenthin at 120. But the Wildcats ended up winning nine matches in the dual to win 43-24 and advance to the section finals where Hastings won 40-15 to advance to team state.

Bonus points did not help the Royals as Eagan picked up five pins plus one major decision to rack up the bonus points.

"We had those opportunities where we were right in a match, or maybe just a couple of points out, but we would make a mistake and go to our back and get pinned," head coach Justin Smith said. "You can't give up pins in duals like that against good teams because it's going to come back and bite you."

Woodbury's pins came from Austin Braun at 145 pounds, Gavin Bradley at 152 pounds and Andrew French at 182 pounds.

East Ridge also advanced to the section semifinals where it had to face top-seeded Hastings. East Ridge won the first two matches of the dual with a major decision from Hunter Lyden at 106 pounds (17-5) and a pin from Roman Rogotzke at 113.

But that was all the Raptors could get in a 62-10 loss to Hastings.

The Raptors felt good about what they could accomplish on Friday after winning the first section dual in team history. East Ridge defeated Park 44-36 behind pins from Rogotzke at 113 pounds, Vito Massa at 120 pounds, Ethan Pittman at 152 pounds, Carson Lesher at 182 pounds and Marco Cavallaro at 220.

"It was a season goal. It was something that we put our eyes on early on and said, 'Hey, this is something we want to accomplish,'" head coach Matt Everson said about the section win against Park. "Of course, we wanted to be on the other side of the bracket. We knew Hastings is a tough team."

The Wolfpack knew the section team tournament would be tough as they had to forfeit the first two weight classes at 106 and 113. Park was able to tie the dual at 18-18 with pins at 126 pounds by Solomon Lankow, Peter Oyebanji at 132 and Josh Ruiz at 138.

But wrestlers at the higher weight classes for East Ridge helped pull away toward the end of the dual.

Other pins for Park came from Garrett Whitehead at 160 pounds, Noah Johnson at 195 pounds and Justin Sabin at 285.

"I just went out there really aggressive and just got the job done," Whitehead said.

The Class 3A, Section 3 individual tournament will start on Friday, Feb. 24 at Park High School.