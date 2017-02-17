Girls' Hockey: Royals fall in sections to Mounds View

The second-seeded Mustangs jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period while outshooting the Royals 15-2. Mounds View continued to pull away in a 5-0 victory to advance to a section semifinals game Tuesday against White Bear Lake.

"We just struggled to execute our Royals style of hockey," head coach Chris Lepper said. "The girls played hard. It's just things did not go our way."

Woodbury goaltender Erica Gillen made 28 saves in the section loss.

Saturday ended up being the final game in the high school careers of seniors Shannon Motzko, Amy Haslerud and Taylor Aubin. Motzko is headed to Stevens Point to play on the women's hockey team next year.

But experience should be back next year, considering only three seniors were on this year's roster. Woodbury gave up 64 fewer goals this year compared to last season, which Lepper sees as a sign of better seasons to come for the program. The Royals also lost nine games by two goals or fewer.

"Overall, I'm proud of what we were able to accomplish this year," Lepper said. "There seem to be better times ahead with what they established this year. If we use this year as a starting base, we can build on it from there."

Woodbury finished with a season record of 3-23.