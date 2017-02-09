Heppner takes fourth in X Games race

Heppner was out in front of the field early in the competition Jan. 27 in Aspen, Colo. But heading into the third lap, Heppner lost control of his bike. Although he recovered, the loss of momentum was costly in what ended as a fourth-place finish after 30 laps of competition.

"It was kind of an icy base, so I just couldn't read it that well," Heppner said about the third-lap misfortune. "I came in and my front end was pushing, so I hit that icy spot. I ended up tucking the front end right there."

Heppner was confident with what he was able to accomplish in those first two laps of the snow bike race, which uses modified dirt bikes to race on snow. But in a high-speed race where a slight slip-up can prove costly, Heppner was left with disappointment.

"It was just a bummer because I was the fastest lap time of the weekend out of everybody during practice and during the race," Heppner said. "I was winning, I had myself in position to win and made a mistake. It's just frustrating knowing that."

Heppner enjoyed his first Winter X Games experience off the track. He had a cheering section with him at the Aspen Winter X Games. It included his mother Laurie Heppner, father Ron Heppner, brother Ronnie and sister Natalie.

"Aspen, the town itself is really cool, too," Heppner said. "A lot of famous people and a lot of rich people, and a lot of nice homes. It was really cool, a lot of nice restaurants."

Heppner plans to continue his snow bike competition through the remainder of winter at races scattered throughout the U.S. and Canada. This summer, he plans to get back to his first calling in motocross racing — along with some other forms of bike racing, including endurocross.

But Heppner plans on getting back on the snow bike next winter. After all, he has some unfinished business he hopes to reach next year at the Winter X Games.

"Definitely come back and redeem myself, and get the gold next winter," Heppner said.