Sports Briefs

Pee Wee sports are for kids ages 4-5 with an adult participating. The cost is $30 for residents and $35 for non-residents. Programs are held at Valley Crossing School.

Basketball: Wednesdays, Jan. 11 through Feb. 1.

Soccer: Thursdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 2.

Pee Wee for 3s (one practice of soccer, T-ball, basketball and floor hockey. Age 3 with an adult participating): Tuesdays, Jan. 10 through 31.

Registration information is available by calling 651-714-3583 or online at http://www.ci.woodbury.mn.us/.

East Ridge trap meeting

All East Ridge High School students interested in joining the East Ridge trap team can attend a parent and student athlete informational meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the East Ridge High School Cafeteria. The spring season is fast approaching, and this year the team will offer sporting clays as well as trap.

Athlete registration and spirit wear will be available onsite for anyone interested in trap or sporting clays this spring. Please note successful completion of Minnesota Firearms Safety Certification or another state equivalent is required before online registration.

More information is available online at http://www.erhsactivities.com/page/show/1253848-erhs- trap-team.