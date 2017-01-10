Afton native qualifies for X Games Aspen

Much of Heppner’s life has been dedicated to motocross, and he has been racing dirt bikes since he was 4 years old. After attending schools in the Woodbury and Hastings area, Heppner started taking his high school courses online halfway through his sophomore year to pursue motocross training across the country. His training took him to Texas, South Carolina, and to Florida this past summer.

One day, a friend back in Minnesota told him about a new sport to the X Games this year — snow bike racing.

“My friend actually texted me and said, ‘There are snow bikes in the X Games this year. You should get one and try doing it,’” Heppner recalled.

A snow bike is a modified dirt bike that is created using a conversion kit. Instead of two wheels, it has a front ski and snowmobile track on the rear. The finished product looks like a mix between a dirt bike and a snowmobile.

Riders are required to convert a snow bike themselves, and Heppner said the process took him only a few hours.

“I’m really impressed with how well they are able to make the transition over,” Heppner said. “Most of the time, when a company builds something like a dirtbike, they spend thousands of hours in R and D (research and development) to make sure everything works. To be able to put a kit like that on and change it is really impressive.”

Heppner had only ridden a snow bike for four days before his X Games qualifier at ERX Motor Park Dec. 17 in Elk River. He recalls having limited expectations other than racing as hard as possible.

“I figured I would be able to adapt pretty quickly,” he said. “I was just going into there to go as hard as I can and see if I can win.”

Those assumptions ended up being correct as Heppner finished first and second in the qualifying heats before widening the gap with the rest of the field in the main event. The first-place finish in the main event means Heppner will be part of snow bikes’ inaugural appearance at X Games Aspen, which will take place in Aspen, Colo. Jan. 26-29.

Heppner has been staying at his parents’ house in Afton while he prepares for the Winter X Games. He trains at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, which is the main snow bike track in the Twin Cities. Heppner also spends a lot of time preparing his equipment for competition.

His run to the X Games has included interest from sponsors, including Jack Link’s, Adidas, FXR, Timbersled and Merit Chevrolet.

“It just all fell into place, and it’s all blowing up right now,” said Heppner’s mother, Laurel Heppner. “It’s just bizarre.”

Now that he is going to the X Games, Heppner’s goal is to take advantage of his time on the big stage. He hopes to finish the competition with some hardware.

“I’d like to podium, but I’d really love to win,” Heppner said. “I think it would be a realistic goal to win as long as I have everything dialed in and I’m ready. Getting a gold medal would be pretty exciting.”

While he has found success in qualifying for the X Games, Heppner does not know what his future with the sport will be. This year’s Aspen X Games will be the first involving snow bikes, so the future of the sport is still uncertain. For now, Heppner will be happy going back to competition in motocross.

“After this winter I’ll focus on moto and just see what happens with the snow bikes,” Heppner said. “See where the industry and that sort of thing goes. In the summertime, obviously, I can’t even do anything with the snow bikes. So I’ll put my main focus back in motocross.”