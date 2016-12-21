East Ridge named USTA youth program of the year

The organization, which was founded in 2010, was formed to provide a high-quality, developmental youth programming for children in grades one through sixth to strengthen teams at the middle school and high school level.

Since 2010, ERAA has provided tennis instruction to more than 800 families in South Washington County.

ERAA offers fall and spring recreational programming that includes both lessons and a match-play component, in addition to partnering with Wooddale Tennis Center to run junior team tennis. ERAA also works with the boys’ high school tennis team in offering a Level 7 USTA sanctioned junior tournament and week-long summer camp, and the girls’ high school tennis team in offering an additional week-long summer camp.

“East Ridge Youth Tennis is honored to be recognized as the USTA Northern Member Organization of the Year,” said Jim Graham, ERAA youth tennis president. “Our program aims to provide a high-level of tennis instruction for youth in grades 1-6, while also providing leadership development opportunities for our high school team players.”