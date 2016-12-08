Boys' Hockey: Woodbury’s offense sizzles in nonconference wins
The Woodbury boys’ hockey team had an offensive outburst against two nonconference teams last week.
The Royals held off a late charge by North St. Paul for a 7-6 victory on the road Nov. 29. Woodbury led 7-3 heading into the third period, but the Polars made a late push by scoring three goals in the third period. They ran out of time, however, in the 7-6 loss.
Max Meyer led the Royals by scoring two goals in the game. Lucas Erickson, Ronnie Sweeny and Kurri Anderson each chipped in one goal and two assists. Alec Wonsmos and Spencer Nelson each scored a goal, while Ben Wahlin added three assists.
The Royals had a little more breathing room in an 8-2 victory against Hastings on Saturday after scoring four goals in the first period. Sweeny and Meyer each scored two goals in the victory. Erickson again had one goal and two assists in the win.
Goaltender John Conlee played 34 minutes and made 11 saves on 12 shots in the victory. Jack Horman also played 17 minutes and made six saves on seven shots.
Woodbury will play Cretin-Derham Hall at home Thursday before facing East Ridge on the road Saturday at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.