Max Meyer led the Royals by scoring two goals in the game. Lucas Erickson, Ronnie Sweeny and Kurri Anderson each chipped in one goal and two assists. Alec Wonsmos and Spencer Nelson each scored a goal, while Ben Wahlin added three assists.

The Royals had a little more breathing room in an 8-2 victory against Hastings on Saturday after scoring four goals in the first period. Sweeny and Meyer each scored two goals in the victory. Erickson again had one goal and two assists in the win.

Goaltender John Conlee played 34 minutes and made 11 saves on 12 shots in the victory. Jack Horman also played 17 minutes and made six saves on seven shots.

Woodbury will play Cretin-Derham Hall at home Thursday before facing East Ridge on the road Saturday at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.