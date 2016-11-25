Woodbury's Gehrt becomes a powerlifting force

“I asked my wife, ‘Is that me? Is that how I look?’ I thought maybe I was on the edge of the camera, maybe it was a little distortion,” Gehrt recalled. “She said, ‘You look great.’ But it wasn’t the guy I saw in the mirror every day.”

Gehrt was motivated to lift with friends and get himself back in shape. But little did he know, the weight training would elevate him to the national stage of powerlifting.

Gehrt has since won a bench press national championship and become a member of the USA Powerlifting Men’s National team. He is healthier than ever in his pursuit to become one of the strongest lifters in the country.

“I’m lucky I found it,” said Gehrt, 52. “I was 30 pounds heavier, and when I started, I could bench 135 pounds for three reps. Now I look better. I still have some weight on me I could lose. But I’m happy with how I look. I’m happy with how I feel, and I lift a lot of weight.”

Gehrt most recently won a gold medal in his age group of 50 to 60-year-olds on Oct. 28 at the Pan-American Bench Press Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica. He also finished with a bronze medal in the 105-kilogram open division. Gehrt completed all three of his bench press attempts and put up a maximum lift of 175 kilograms, or 385.8 pounds, at the Pan-American championships.

Gehrt earned his spot on the national powerlifting team thanks to a first-place finish in his weight class at the 2015 Bench Press Nationals in Scranton, Penn. His max bench press that day was 167.5 kilograms, or 369 pounds.

Today, Gehrt is as determined as ever to stick with powerlifting. But when he entered his first meet in January 2014, the Minnesota State and Midwest Open Championships, he needed some urging to stay in the sport.

Eveleth powerlifter John Tini met Gehrt while they were both competing in the same flight of lifters. He made sure to answer all of the questions Gehrt had in his first competition.

Tini even encouraged him to keep going after the first round of lifts.

“When I talked to him afterward, he said, ‘You know John, I think I am hooked on this stuff,’” Tini recalled. “‘I can hardly wait, when is the next one?’”

Now, more than three years later, Gehrt’s hard work has led to recognition at the national level. Tini has noticed his improvement as they encounter each other at local meets across the state.

“He has worked hard at it and actually has come a long way in a short period of time,” Tini said. “He should be quite proud of his accomplishments.”

One message Gehrt has for young powerlifters is to stay away from performance-enhancing drugs. Cheating exists in many sports today, and powerlifting is no different. He has seen at least one instance of a powerlifter being disqualified from a meet due to a failed drug test.

“The kids are looking up to these people thinking they need to do what these guys are doing,” Gehrt said. “I just want to say there are many, many younger people and some of us older guys that are very, very successful without taking shortcuts.”

Gehrt has continued to modify his training plan as he learns more about how to peak at the right time of the year for important meets. With the right mentality, he said anyone is capable of building muscle.

“Once you can train smarter and stick to the program, it does work,” Gehrt said. “Anybody can get stronger.”