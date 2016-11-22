Woodbury’s Guentzel makes a splash with the Penguins

On his first-ever shift as an NHL player, Guentzel took a pass from Phil Kessel and scored on a low wrist shot that beat New York Rangers goaltender Antti Raanta to the far side of the goal. The 22-year-old center added another goal in the first period. New York ended up winning the game 5-2.

“It was surreal,” Guentzel said in a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s something you dream about as a kid, and to have it come true was pretty special.”

What made the moment even more special was the fact that his father, mother and brother Ryan made the trip to Pittsburgh to see the goal. The family’s celebration after the game quickly became a viral hit on social media sites such as Twitter.

“Obviously, it was very exciting after all they’ve done for me,” Guentzel said. “It was pretty emotional seeing their reactions after the goal.”

Jake’s father, Mike Guentzel, knows plenty about hockey. The Woodbury resident is the associate head coach for the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team. He noted on Tuesday afternoon how special it was to see his son on the ice with star players Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang.

“At the 15-minute mark I looked out, it was 4-on-4, and Jake is out there with Letang and Crosby,” Mike recalled. “I said, ‘This can’t be real.’ That was a big deal.”

Guentzel and the rest of the Penguins made the trip out to New York this afternoon and will play the Rangers again Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The Guentzel family hopes to see Jake on the ice again Friday when the Penguins are set to play in St. Paul against the Minnesota Wild.

“He wanted to see if he could make enough of an impact and an impression with the Penguins organization to be up here Friday because they are at the X,” said Mike, referring to the Xcel Energy Center.

Guentzel played his junior season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha before joining the Penguins’ AHL affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this spring. He made enough of an impact at the minor league level to be called up after just 27 games.

Now he hopes to keep making an impact in the NHL.

“This is a dream come true right now, so I’ve just got to make the most of the opportunity and try and enjoy it as much as I can,” Guentzel said.