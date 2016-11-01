Wolfgram’s teammate, senior Ellie Haland, took second in the race with a time of 19:50.5. Both runners qualified for this weekend’s state meet.

Freshman Harris Anderson also qualified for the Class 1A state meet this weekend. Anderson finished eighth in the section boys race with a time of 17:18.6.

The Math and Science Academy girls team placed fifth out of 12 teams in the section field while the boys placed seventh out of 15 teams.

The state cross country meet will be held on Saturday morning on the campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield.