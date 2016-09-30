Rydberg calls it a career

Jon Rydberg stops for a picture with his wife, Sarah (back), and mother Danea Nilsson while in Rio for the Paralympics earlier this month. (Submitted photo)

Jon Rydberg knew his competitive tennis career was going to end at the Rio Paralympic games in September.

But with the unpredictable nature of single-elimination tournaments, he had no idea when exactly that would happen. That day came on Sunday, Sept. 11, when he was defeated in the singles draw by world-ranked Nicolas Peifer of France. It was the last time he saw the court in his international playing career.

“It is what it is,” Rydberg said on Friday. “Everything comes to an end at some point. So it’s time, I’m more than happy with how I finished up.”

Rydberg played two matches in the Paralympic singles tournament. He advanced to the second round by defeating Ezequiel Casco of Argentina in a marathon three-set match. He needed a third-set tiebreaker to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7).

“I remember going down 3-0 to start it, so that wasn’t a good start,” Rydberg said about the third set. “But yeah, I came back and started playing a little better. Luckily, physically I could finish and play well enough to go that long into a match. It wasn’t necessarily cool out there.”

The unfriendly draw yielded Peifer, one of the tournament’s seeded players who received a bye in the first round. Peifer, who is the fourth-ranked player in the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Rankings, defeated Rydberg 6-2, 6-2.

Rydberg has played in four Paralympic games in his long tennis career. Sometimes the draw has not been lucky.

“It’s typical for me in a Paralympic setting to get one of the five guys I wouldn’t want to face,” Rydberg said. “I always face them eventually.”

Rydberg and his partner, Steve Baldwin, lost in round one of the doubles tournament to Sweden’s Stefan Olsson and Dan Wallin on Sept. 10. Olsson and Wallin won the match 6-3, 6-2.

Rydberg said they prepared for a tough match knowing Olsson is one of the world’s best wheelchair tennis players. Olsson won a gold medal in doubles during the 2012 London Paralympic Games.

“They are a tough team to beat,” Rydberg said. “We know we would have to play absolutely perfect to beat them.”

The potentially unsafe conditions of Rio made headlines throughout this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic games. But Rydberg said he and his family never felt threatened while in Rio.

“We have the guys from the State Department with us wherever we go,” Rydberg said. “There were no issues whatsoever.”

Now that he is retired, Rydberg thanked the support he has received from his wife, Sarah, his family, friends, East Ridge assistant coaches and the girls tennis team.

“They have all been supportive throughout the whole thing,” Rydberg said.

Rydberg knows what he will do with the time he would have spent on his own training.

“I’ll spend more time with the family, that’s for sure,” Rydberg said. “I don’t have to go on any trips or anything. I will still teach tennis here at East Ridge and stuff like that. So I won’t be off the tennis courts completely.”