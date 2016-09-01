Crown captured by Coyotes

If anyone is looking for Cottage Grove Coyotes manager Hans Heggernes, he's still on cloud nine.

Heggernes and the Coyotes captured the Twin Cities Men's Adult Baseball League (TCMABL) Aug. 21 thanks to a 5-4 win over the Rams.

The Coyotes scored five runs in the fourth inning and that was enough for ace Roger Morrison, who got the win. Matt Grill came into the game late to record the save.

This title is something many players on the team have been thinking about since they started to wrangle up players for the team back in January.

"We knew this had the potential to be a special season," Heggernes said, a Woodbury High School graduate who took over for longtime Coyotes manager Randy Schmidt this season.

The Coyotes got to the title came after a 12-3 blowout win over the rival Sea Donkeys in the semifinals.

"I think I was a little bit more nervous going into that game than going into the championship," Heggernes said. "They know us so well. We know them well. We came into that game with something to prove."

Heggernes opted to go with Grill in that game instead of his ace Morrison.

"I'm sure everyone was expecting us to throw Roger, so I figured I'd throw them a little curveball," he said. "Matt was great for us. He threw a complete game and made everyone in the box look uncomfortable for the Sea Donkeys."

As for the Coyotes, they looked incredible comfortable in the batter's box throughout the matchup. They tagged the Sea Donkeys starting pitcher for a handful of runs early on and never looked back.

"You could tell they weren't used to that," Heggernes said.

That paved the way for the Coyotes to move on to the championship game where they, of course, took care of business.

Heggernes said he couldn't think of a better way to end Year 1 at the helm.

"This is our second championship as a franchise," he said. "This one is extra special because I had the opportunity to lead these guys. It was a great season."