New Life Academy tennis: Eagles fare well in tournaments

The New Life Academy girls tennis team had two successful invitational tournaments last week, coach Marcia Bussey said.

The team played in the Farmington Quad on Friday against Farmington, Belle Plaine and Cannon Falls. It played in the Stewartville Triangular on Saturday against Stewartville and Trinity School at River Ridge.

The team went 1-4 in the matches but played hard all weekend, Bussey said.

"They played with a lot of heart," she said.

Junior Victoria Moorman won four of her five matches on the weekend at No. 3 singles and placed second overall at the position in the Farmington Quad. Sophomore Siri Nicol placed first overall at the No. 2 singles position in Farmington.

"We were really proud of them," Bussey said. "That was a fun thing for them."

The Eagles lost 6-1 to Farmington, 5-2 to Belle Plaine and 5-2 to Cannon Falls on Friday. Moorman and Nicol each went 2-1, and No. 1 singles player Jessica Gross also won a match.

Bussey said the coaches at Farmington did a good job welcoming everyone. The Farmington coaches had all the singles players compete at the high school and the doubles players at a nearby junior high.

"It was a very efficient way to deal with lots and lots of people," Bussey said.

Rain delayed New Life Academy's matches by about 45 minutes Saturday. The team started the Stewartville invitational with a 5-2 win over Trinity, a squad this year that only has four players. Moorman and No. 4 singles player Elena Draheim won their matches, and Nicol also played a close match.

The team lost 6-1 to Stewartville.

Bussey played all 12 players on her squad. She said brand new players Marryn Morris and Ann Raihala are improving every match at fourth doubles and that seventh-grader Bryna Eigenfeld is playing well at second doubles.

"She is really a rising star," Bussey said. "For her to be a seventh grader playing at second doubles is really a good thing for us."

New Life Academy was scheduled to compete against Southwest Christian and Tartan this week and to play in an invitational at Winona Cotter.