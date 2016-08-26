State's top skaters compete in Woodbury

Woodbury Days isn't the only big event this weekend in town.

The Minnesota State Figure Skating Championship, will be held at Bielenberg Sports Center this weekend, Aug. 26-28. This is a standard U.S. Figure Skating non-qualifying competition sponsored by the Twin Cities Figure Skating Association and Woodbury Figure Skating Club.

About 200 competitors from across Minnesota will be participating in the Championship.

The public is welcome to watch the competition free of charge.

"WFSC is excited to host this prestigious event this year, and again next year," said Tammy Chalmers, Woodbury Figure Skating Club president. "We hope people around the community will come out and watch some of the competition, which draws competitive skaters from across the state."

Dave Black, Bielenberg Sports Center manager, added: "We are looking forward to having the Minnesota State Figure Skating Championship here at Bielenberg Sports Center. It is a great opportunity for us to welcome people from around the state, and showcase what a great venue our city has for skating, as well as many other sports."

Competition takes place from:

• 8:30 a.m.-7:33 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26;

• 9 a.m.-7:29 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27;

• and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

For more information on the Woodbury Figure Skating Club, visit skatewoodbury.org.