In her Dec. 21 letter, Linda Stanton claims that Democrats are a floundering mess of deflection and denial, "For Democrats upset about elections, it's time to 'move on.'" Possibly Stanton is the one who should move on, since her entire letter regurgitates worn-out, disproven talking points about Hillary Clinton — although she does include a new wrinkle, seeming to tie the Clintons to "gun-running terrorists" — well, at least she used the qualifier "perhaps." As an aside, it's interesting — coming from another woman — that her first criticism of Clinton is that she is "shrill."