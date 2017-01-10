Stanton claims that Clinton wasn't all that liked, yet, Clinton won the popular vote by a historic margin of nearly three million, despite the Russian interference, and despite the worst voter suppression since Jim Crow. It seems Clinton was popular among Democrats after all, while only about 80,000 votes, in three swing states, made Trump's Electoral College win possible.

I have an offer for Stanton. Remember how much respect the Republicans showed Obama during his terms in office? Remember when Rep. Joe Wilson called out, "you fib" [the editor will not print the "L" word] during the State of the Union? Remember how Republicans, including a congressman from Georgia, called Obama "uppity?" Remember how the Republican Senate refused to even hold hearings on Merrick Garland? I'll give Trump the same respect Republicans gave Obama — that is, none.

Joyce Denn

Woodbury