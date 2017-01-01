I never vote strictly along party lines, and I strive to be as informed as possible before I enter the voting booth. Thus, I spent a great deal of time fact-checking statements and issues expressed by all major candidates. Here's what I found, presented in the order in which the items appeared in Stanton's letter.

First, Hillary Clinton did, most definitely and repeatedly, apologize for using a personal email server. In addition, there was no evidence found by any reputable, nonpartisan, authority that her server had been hacked.

Second, the Secretary of State does not have authority over the military; therefore, Clinton could not order a rescue mission to Benghazi. However, the State Department had requested additional security personnel long before the attack. After countless hours of testimony and millions of dollars spent on numerous investigations, no evidence of wrongdoing by Clinton, or any members of her staff, was found. In addition, the sister of Chris Stevens, the family's spokesperson, stated that the family does not hold Clinton responsible for her brother's death.

Third, Clinton repeatedly stated that her initial guess at the cause of the attack on the embassy was made during the heat of the battle when there was much confusion about what was happening on the ground. She was not the only one who was wrong, and everyone's assessment of the cause was modified as the facts were established in the days and weeks following the attack. This is why after-action reporting is done.

Fourth, I'm not sure how to respond to Stanton's statement about gun-running since I never came across any reputable news item linking Clinton to that topic.

From his denial of supporting the war in Iraq (when video and audio were played showing him supporting that war) to his irresponsible statement that there were millions of illegal votes cast in the election, Donald Trump was the poster boy for misstating facts. And, although I won't resort to name-calling, the term shrill could definitely be used to describe Trump's repeated actions and statements made throughout the campaign. I will never understand why Trump's mimicry of a disabled man was not immediate cause for dismissing him as a viable candidate. How does one explain this to our children?

In addition, the in-your-face victory tour on which Trump embarked after the election was over-the-top disrespectful and does not support unifying the country. While I agree that most of the Clinton supporters do need to "get over it," I believe their actions are meant to ensure that this kind of candidate, and many of the ideas he has expressed, do not become the new normal. Trump and his followers should remain mindful that Clinton received nearly 3 million more votes in the general election.

Finally, one fact remains clear: the U.S. is already a great country. There is no better place to live, work, and raise a family. While there is always room for improvement, Trump's supporters, as well as those who didn't support the President-elect, must ensure that his administration does not do anything to damage that status. We must all keep America great!

Ken Thielman

Woodbury