Regarding the term New Democrats, read the book titled "Listen, Liberal" by Thomas Frank, which points out that Bill Clinton transformed the Democrats from the party of labor to the New Democrats controlled by yuppie professionals, college-educated women, and other smart people who have no regard for the ignorant laboring class. The Clinton administration passed the NAFTA trade bill, which resulted in good-paying jobs going overseas. Yes, George H.W. Bush also tried to pass NAFTA but was unable to get it done. Bill Clinton did! Bill Clinton also intended to attack Social Security but was distracted by the Monica Lewinsky scandal. Thank you Monica!

The bottom line is that neither the Republicans nor the New Democrats care about labor, but the New Democrats pretend that they are still the labor party. Trump won because the heretofore silent majority finally found someone to vote for.

Martin M. Denk

Woodbury