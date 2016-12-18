Hillary Clinton is in little need of a pardon. With the election over, sober voices — political commentators are, by definition, not sober voices, otherwise no one would listen to them — will point out that she's already been investigated multiple times, with no indictable results.

However, in a USA Today article, Alan Garten, general counsel for Trump's business interests, said that about 30 significant cases against Trump's businesses are still open, though a few may have since been settled.

Since Trump stated that he will not fully divest his business interests — what happens next? Another worrisome question: What if his business interests in a foreign country are sued? The president-elect has also promised to sue the 12 women who accused him of sexual harassment during the campaign, but how would that work?

Eric Smith

Woodbury