I've been blessed to meet, interact and work with so many wonderful people. I've learned so much from so many of you in our community. I remain truly humbled by the experiences. So, tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 14, I will attend my last council meeting and wanted to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve you on our City Council.

I never planned to run for public office. A friend put it on my radar. I'll be forever grateful he did.

We enjoy many blessings in our community — awesome parks and trails, award winning commercial and residential developments, a unique integrated public safety (police, fire, EMS) department with committed professionals focused on the safety of our community. Our faith and educational options are second to none. I could go on.

These amenities describe our quality of life and reasons we all chose to call Woodbury home.

None of that happened by accident. We have been guided by our comprehensive plan for the 50 years Woodbury has been a city. Guided by the vision and discipline to thoroughly plan and execute the plan. For my part, I tried to shepherd things along, diligently focusing on the plan. I believe that approach benefits our community. My special thanks to those who supported me as well as those who challenged me, my council colleagues and the mayor. You made us better.

Asking all the questions, vetting all the information and following a disciplined process will continue to serve us well. Thanks, it was an excellent adventure.

Paul Rebholz

Woodbury