It was truly a pleasure and an honor to meet with people and be welcomed while campaigning in Woodbury. I also want to shout out to the folks at the Woodbury Bulletin. Your coverage during my campaign was positive and supportive. Thank you for that!

I had so much fun campaigning these past five months, I wouldn't trade this experience away for anything else.

Your checking in and many kind words to me post-election are a prime example of your kindness and generosity.

Washington County is a great county to live in. I am proud to live here.

I look forward to visiting Woodbury Days next summer!

Cheryl Anderson

Birchwood Village