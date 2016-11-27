Search
    LETTER: Woodbury offers support before and after county board campaign

    By Woodbury Bulletin Staff Today at 7:35 a.m.

    I want to thank everyone in Washington County Board of Commissioners District 2 for the help and support with my campaign for commissioner. I enjoyed meeting new people, getting to know my neighbors, and even better, making new friends. I appreciate all your help with door knocking, letter writing, yard sign hosting, feedback, coaching and walking the many blocks and miles to hand out door hangers.

    It was truly a pleasure and an honor to meet with people and be welcomed while campaigning in Woodbury. I also want to shout out to the folks at the Woodbury Bulletin. Your coverage during my campaign was positive and supportive. Thank you for that!

    I had so much fun campaigning these past five months, I wouldn't trade this experience away for anything else.

    Your checking in and many kind words to me post-election are a prime example of your kindness and generosity.

    Washington County is a great county to live in. I am proud to live here.

    I look forward to visiting Woodbury Days next summer!

    Cheryl Anderson

    Birchwood Village

