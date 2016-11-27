LETTER: Woodbury offers support before and after county board campaign
I want to thank everyone in Washington County Board of Commissioners District 2 for the help and support with my campaign for commissioner. I enjoyed meeting new people, getting to know my neighbors, and even better, making new friends. I appreciate all your help with door knocking, letter writing, yard sign hosting, feedback, coaching and walking the many blocks and miles to hand out door hangers.
It was truly a pleasure and an honor to meet with people and be welcomed while campaigning in Woodbury. I also want to shout out to the folks at the Woodbury Bulletin. Your coverage during my campaign was positive and supportive. Thank you for that!
I had so much fun campaigning these past five months, I wouldn't trade this experience away for anything else.
Your checking in and many kind words to me post-election are a prime example of your kindness and generosity.
Washington County is a great county to live in. I am proud to live here.
I look forward to visiting Woodbury Days next summer!
Cheryl Anderson
Birchwood Village