LETTER: Protect the schoolchildren in Woodbury from guns

On the bright side, no mass gun murders have occurred in Woodbury yet. But as long as criminals, domestic abusers, terrorists and the mentally ill can easily acquire guns, the threat exists. And for that reason, I will continue to urge you to avoid these potential disasters by adopting sensible and meaningful policies on guns.

Maybe we could begin with St. Ambrose Catholic Community. I noticed in one of your campaign brochures that you are a member of that church. St. Ambrose has a school much like the one at Sandy Hook where 20 6-year-old children were slaughtered by a lunatic with a military-style assault weapon. Maybe we could avoid the children of St. Ambrose being killed in that manner by explaining how your gun policies will help to avoid such tragedies.

It seems to me that St. Ambrose is the perfect place for you to promote your policies on guns. You are a member and would be addressing your friends and neighbors. St. Ambrose has a congregation of 12,500, which would spread word of your gun policies to your constituents all around Woodbury.

Let me suggest that you and I meet with the Rev. Stan Mader and ask him to organize an evening or Sunday meeting where you could address the subject of guns to the parishioners. I would be glad to act as the moderator, providing background information on the dangers of gun violence and asking open questions of you which would give you the opportunity to comprehensively explain your policies on guns and how you will implement them in the state legislature.

St. Ambrose is very close to my neighborhood. If you agree that spreading the word of your gun policies is a good idea, I would be glad to meet with Father Mader and you to arrange the details.

I encourage you to access the web page of St. Ambrose school as I have done, and view the pictures of the beautiful children that are students there. Their happy, smiling faces are very much like the faces of the children of Sandy Hook before they were brutally murdered. I hope you agree with me that it is our moral duty to protect each and every one from gun violence. Can I count on you?

Tom Hammond

Woodbury